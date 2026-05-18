US President Trump Delivers Stream of AI-Generated Images and Memes

President Donald Trump shared 17 AI-generated images within a 20-minute period on his Truth Social platform. The images included a depiction of California's Governor Gavin Newsom as a zombie, a scene of three Democratic politicians bathing in dirty water, and American-themed images of the President, Earth, and a spaceship.

The US President, Donald Trump , is particularly enjoying sharing AI-generated images. On Sunday evening, he shared 17 images in 20 minutes on his Truth Social platform.

The images came in a steady stream as he made the first post of his 'rival', Governor Gavin Newsom, depicted as a zombie on a license plate. Under the governor's face was the text 'once the golden state'. The image was published at 22.47 CET and shortly after Trump's profile was filled with AI images and memes. Less than a minute later, he shared another image.

This time, it was Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Hillary Clinton hanging out. The edited photo shows the three Democrats bathing in dirty water in front of the Lincoln Memorial, with the text 'Democrats love waste'. Trump followed up with an AI-generated image of himself in his usual clothing, with two flags in the background and several American eagles flying in the background.

He also took a tour through space with an image of himself with Earth and a spaceship in the background. Lastly, Trump paraded with the American effort against Iran as well as an image of Venezuela being colorized as the American flag with the text '51th state'





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Donald Trump AI-Generated Images California's Homeland Security Order Barack Obama Jonny Biden Hillary Clinton Space Tourism Venezuela

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