Two Girls Arrested for Trying to Throw a Hand Grenade After Communicating with Criminal Gangs on Snapchat

Two girls aged 15 and 17 were arrested for attempting to throw a hand grenade after communicating with criminal gangs on Snapchat. This incident did not affect the students of Herning Gymnasium, who have experienced receiving friend requests from strangers on the platform. Alba Sand Nielsen, a student at Herning Gymnasium, shares her perspective. Snapchat has always been a platform where people can easily connect with each other. However, it can also be a place where people can easily fall into the wrong crowd. Kathrine Elmose, a digital media expert, explains how the criminals target young people on Snapchat. The criminals try to reach out to young people on Snapchat through various themes to create a sense of trust. Once the trust is established, they offer to commit criminal acts in exchange for money. The criminals try to reach out to young people on Snapchat, where they spend a lot of time, to lure them into a criminal network. Alba Sand Nielsen shares her advice for young people using Snapchat. If you receive a friend request from someone you don't know, don't accept it. This way, you won't get in contact with them. Kathrine Elmose also emphasizes the need for more regulation of the big tech giants and the importance of parents being available to support their children if they face any difficulties or unpleasant experiences on the internet.

To girls aged 15 and 17 were arrested for attempting to throw a hand grenade after communicating with criminal gangs on Snapchat . This incident did not affect the students of Herning Gymnasium, who have experienced receiving friend requests from strangers on the platform.

Alba Sand Nielsen, a student at Herning Gymnasium, shares her perspective. Snapchat has always been a platform where people can easily connect with each other.

However, it can also be a place where people can easily fall into the wrong crowd. Kathrine Elmose, a digital media expert, explains how the criminals target young people on Snapchat. The criminals try to reach out to young people on Snapchat through various themes to create a sense of trust. Once the trust is established, they offer to commit criminal acts in exchange for money.

The criminals try to reach out to young people on Snapchat, where they spend a lot of time, to lure them into a criminal network. Alba Sand Nielsen shares her advice for young people using Snapchat. If you receive a friend request from someone you don't know, don't accept it. This way, you won't get in contact with them.

Kathrine Elmose also emphasizes the need for more regulation of the big tech giants and the importance of parents being available to support their children if they face any difficulties or unpleasant experiences on the internet





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Snapchat Hand Grenade Criminal Gangs Young People Regulation Support

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