Trump roser sig selv for fredsaftale med Iran - men store udfordringer venter

USAs præsident Donald Trump fremhæver en ny aftale mellem USA og Iran omåbningen af Hormuzstrædet og våbenhvile i Libanon. Men ifølge analyser er der væsentlinge punkter, som ikke er løst, herunder en permanent løsning på Irans atomprogram og Israels holdning til aftalen.

If one reviews the American president's Truth Social profile, it appears that he is satisfied. Many presidents have attempted to achieve peace with Iran , but none have succeeded before me, Donald Trump writes among other things.

Iran and the USA have indeed entered into an agreement which, among other things, entails that the important Strait of Hormuz can open on Friday. The agreement also dictates that all hostilities must cease immediately, including the fighting in Lebanon.

Furthermore, negotiations on the agreement should continue for a 60-day period after it is signed in Switzerland on Friday. But there is also much that the agreement does not mention. And this is where the real sticking points are, according to DR's US correspondent Kim Bildsøe Lassen. The absolutely crucial thing that is still missing is an agreement on what, for Trump, was the reason the war was initiated, namely to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, he says.

One thing the parties have agreed on is that the Strait of Hormuz can open on Friday, and ships can sail freely through it. And yet. Because the Iranians have stated that traffic through the strait and the Gulf will be regulated by them and in cooperation with Oman. Donald Trump expects the strait to remain open and toll-free.

Iran still has a crucial role to play in this. Because even though Trump says the Strait of Hormuz is open and navigation can proceed freely, the last few months have shown that it requires Iran's cooperation, says Kim Bildsøe Lassen. The Iran-backed militant Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and Israel have been fighting almost daily, but according to the agreement this should stop now.

Israel has not commented on the agreement between the USA and Iran, and if Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do not follow suit, it could cause the whole thing to collapse, assesses Kim Bildsøe Lassen. Many things can go wrong. We have not received any official statement from Israel that they are completely on board with this and cease everything in Lebanon. It would be a major defeat for Netanyahu.

It is clear that if there are serious hostilities, it could all fall apart, assesses DR's US correspondent. Yesterday Israel attacked Lebanon - shortly before an agreement between the USA and Iran was to be finalized. (Photo: © Wael Hamzeh, EPA/Ritzau Scanpix) Before the agreement was finalized last night, Israel attacked Beirut, Lebanon's capital, after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel.

There should be no further Israeli attacks anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no further attacks against Israel from other parties, including Hezbollah, the US president said on Truth Social





DRNyheder / 🏆 5. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USA Iran Donald Trump Hormuzstrædet Libanon Israel Hezbollah Atomvåben Fredsforhandlinger

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump annoncerer ny atomaftale med Iran - men advarer om ultimativt alternativPræsident Donald Trump har via Truth Social meddelt, at en ny atomaftale med Iran er på vej, samtidig med at han udsender en skarp advarsel til Teheran om konsekvenserne, hvis aftalen ikke underskrives.

Read more »

Trump irettesætter Netanyahu efter angreb på LibanonDonald Trump blev vred på Israels premierminister Benjamin Netanyahu efter et israelsk angreb på Libanon kort før en planlagt fredsaftale. Trump kritiserede Netanyahu for mangel på dømmekraft og udtrykte stadig forventning om at aftalen med Iran underskrives inden få timer.

Read more »

Iran's First Game at FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles amid US-Iran TalksIran's national football team, set as a symbol of the country's relations with the US, is set to play its first match at the FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles, just hours after US President Donald Trump claimed an agreement between the two countries would be reached within 'two-three hours' on Sunday.

Read more »

Trump truer med at gøre USA til Mellemøstens vogter eller angreb på IranDonald Trump opdaterer sin holdning til Iran og angiver, at USA kan overtage rollen som Mellemøstens vogter eller genoptage militære angreb, hvis Iran ikke går med til en atomaftale. Trump forventer, at delegationer mødes fredag for at indgå en aftale, der skal afslutte krigen mellem USA og Iran. Iran reagerer ved at understrege, at atomspørgsmål vil blive drøftet i en 60-dages forhandlingsproces og at landet vil iværksætte modforanstaltninger ved overtrædelser. Pakistan annoncerede aftalen og har fungeret som mægler.

Read more »