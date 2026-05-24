This news article discusses the decline of gay bars in Western countries, including the closure of many establishments in Copenhagen and the reasons behind this trend.

På verdens ældste bøssebar lægger Omar en hånd på Daniels lår, læner sig ind og kysser ham. En sen eftermiddagssol trænger kun svagt igennem de matterede ruder og efterlader den halvtomme bar i en dunkel belysning. 24-årige Omar fra Sverige og 37-årige Daniel fra Tyskland er på deres første date i København.

Det øvrige klientel består af pensionsmodne stamgæster, der puster cigaretrøg fra trutmunde og taler familiært med bartenderen. Centralhjørnet, som siden 1917 har ligget i Kattesundet 18 i hjertet af København, har set bedre dage. Det samme har byens øvrige bøssebarer. Ja, faktisk har bøssebarer i hele Vesten set bedre dage.

Siden 2002 har næsten halvdelen af alle bøssebarer i USA drejet nøglen om, og tendensen er den samme i en lang række europæiske lande. I 2003 havde København 15 bøssebarer og natklubber. I dag er antallet ni





weekendavisen / 🏆 24. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gay Bars Copenhagen Western Countries Decline Reasons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Puff Bars: Afhængighedsskabende trend rammer unge i NordjyllandUnge i Nordjylland er i stigende grad afhængige af puff bars, et fænomen der rejser bekymringer om afhængighed og hjernens udvikling. En ny undersøgelse fra SDU bekræfter tendensen.

Read more »

Vildt fund ved grænsen: 28.000 var på vej ind i landetSyd- og Sønderjyllands Politi fandt søndag næsten 30.000 puff bars i en lastbil.

Read more »

Study compares architects and developers: This is the extent of the pay gap between Danish IT professionalsA clear trend is emerging in Aarhus and Copenhagen, according to the person in charge of the study.

Read more »

Why Are People Obsessed with Optimizing Their Appearance?The article explores the reasons behind the growing trend of people seeking to optimize their appearance, including the impact of social media and the commercialization of beauty treatments.

Read more »

Gymnasieelever bruger AI i skolearbejdet, men til eksamen forbiddenThe news article discusses the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) by many Danish high school students in their daily school work, while prohibiting its use on exams.

Read more »

Extreme Heat in Europe: Rising Temperatures and Warning for DenmarkAs European countries prepare for a warm winter with temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius, several European nations are already experiencing extreme temperatures. Meteorologists are warning of unusual heat in several regions, with temperatures in some areas expected to be significantly above normal for the season. Spain, the UK, France, and Germany are among the countries expected to experience temperatures between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius above normal for the season. Denmark is also expected to experience temperatures above 25 degrees Celsius in the coming weekend, with both sun and heat expected to dominate the weather.

Read more »