The Base has established itself in Denmark, according to B.T.

B.T. has revealed that The Base, a neo-Nazi terror organization, has apparently set up shop in Denmark. B.T. obtained information from The Base's profile on the Russian social media VK, which is the largest publicly accessible channel for the organization. Additionally, B.T. gained insight into a private chat on Telegram linked to the terror group, where Danish users are active. In the coming days, B.T. will publish a series of articles based on this material, which paints a worrying picture of the organization's apparent presence in the country and its potentially alarming plans. B.T. was unable to identify the individuals depicted in the material, nor could they verify if the photos and videos were taken in Denmark. However, there are several indications that this is the case.

B.T. afslørede lørdag, at den nynazistiske terrororganisation The Base tilsyneladende har etableret sig i Danmark. B.T. afslører: The Base i Danmark B.T. har gennemgået The Base s profil på det russiske sociale medie VK, der ifølge B.T.s research er den nynazistiske terrororganisations største offentligt tilgængelige kanal.

Derudover har B.T. fået indblik i en lukket chat på Telegram med tilknytning til terrororganisationen, hvor danske brugere er aktive. I den kommende tid udgiver B.T. en række artikler baseret på dette materiale, som tegner et opsigtsvækkende billede af terrororganisationens tilsyneladende tilstedeværelse her i landet – og dens potentielt skræmmende planer. B.T. har ikke kunnet identificere de personer, der er afbilledet på materialet, ligesom vi heller ikke har kunnet efterprøve, om billederne og videoerne er taget i Danmark.

Der er dog flere ting, der tyder på, at det er tilfældet. Tre eksperter i højreekstremisme og terrorisme har gennemgået B.T.s materiale. Ifølge alle tre tyder materialet på, at der er sympatisører eller egentlige medlemmer af The Base til stede i Danmark. Omfanget og karakteren af terrororganisationens tilstedeværelse i Danmark kan de ikke sige noget konkret om på baggrund af materialet. Uanset er der dog grund til bekymring, lyder det





btdk / 🏆 10. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Base Neo-Nazi Terror Organization Denmark Russian Social Media VK Private Chat On Telegram Danish Users Neo-Nazi Terror Organization Neo-Nazi Terror Organization Neo-Nazi Terror Organization Neo-Nazi Terror Organization Neo-Nazi Terror Organization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Text in DanishA news text in Danish about various topics, including a brand at a Danish cyclist's house, a plan for a datacenter, a project for young people with disabilities, a cruise ship outbreak of hantavirus, a man's imprisonment for violence and stalking, a military exercise between Denmark and the US, a released letter from Jeffrey Epstein, and a celebration of a Danish goalkeeper's career.

Read more »

Troels Lund Poulsen appointed as new royal investigator, press meeting at Amalienborg with King of DenmarkThe new royal investigator Troels Lund Poulsen was appointed by King of Denmark after a meeting with 12 of the 18 elected parties. The press meeting at Amalienborg, reports King of Denmark. The new investigator will lead negotiations about the formation of a new government.

Read more »

The Base har etableret sig i Danmark, viser billeder og videoerB.T. kan nu fremlægge materiale, der ifølge flere eksperter tyder på, at den nynazistiske terrororganisation The Base har etableret sig i Danmark. I en lukket chat på den krypterede beskedstjeneste Telegram med tilknytning til den nynazistiske terrororganisation The Base har en bruger delt dette billede, der tilsyneladende viser to danske medlemmer af terrororganisationen. Over flaget har brugeren redigeret The Bases logo ind. B.T. er kommet i besiddelse af en større mængde materiale fra både offentlige og lukkede fora tilknyttet terrororganisationen, som tyder på, at den har etableret sig i Danmark – og, at den har været her siden sommeren 2025.

Read more »

Lykke Kastbjerg's father travels to London for Alzheimer treatmentLykke Kastbjerg, a Danish woman, travels with her father to London for his treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The treatment is not available in Denmark, and Lykke Kastbjerg found a private clinic in London that offers the treatment.

Read more »