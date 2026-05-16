Textiles with an environmental twist: Solena Materials and EU's new strategy

Solena Materials is a small startup that produces products not usually associated with medicinal research. Meanwhile, the EU's new textile strategy aims to tackle waste and pollution in the fashion industry, a sector facing the challenge of a circular economy. But news on the subject is lacking, making eco-fashion a relative newcomer compared to beauty and e-commerce.

LONDON - White-coated researchers in a lab of an industrial area of western London work on the machines typically associated with medicinal research. They have sterile safety cabinets, incubators revolving thousands of plastic bottles, pipette machines.

At the far side of the lab, round and flat petri dishes for cell culture, microscopes, and incubators. But it is not pills or healing potions that the small startup company Solena Materials of the founder and director James MacDonald produces. Instead, at the far end of the lab, a number of cylindrical objects with a thin white thread around. The new textile strategy of the EU announces a complete overhaul of the current fashion industry. But the media seems to be indifferent





weekendavisen / 🏆 24. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Insufficient Content Article Textiles Environment Circular Economy Solena Materials EU Fashion Industry Research Climate Recycling

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