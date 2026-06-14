Søværnet tackles employee shortage with new tactic

Søværnet, the Danish Navy, is facing an employee shortage, with more than every tenth post being vacant. To address this issue, the Navy has decided to contact former employees in the hope that some of them might consider returning. Senior Sergeant Niels Pihlblad, the head of the Navy's 1st Escort Squadron, believes that while the initiative is a good one, there are other factors that need to be addressed as well, such as improving wages and working conditions.

Sådan kunne Søværnet s besked til tidligere ansatte passende begynde. Derfor har man nu taget et nyt middel i brug og valgt at kontakte tidligere ansatte i håbet om, at de kunne overveje at vende tilbage.

Seniorsergent Niels Pihlblad er fællestillidsmand i Søværnets 1. Eskadre, og han er glad for, at Søværnet forsøger at gøre noget ved problemet. - Men om det lykkes, er en helt anden ting. Der vil jeg tro, at der skal nogle andre ting til.

Løn og arbejdsvilkår skal forbedres, siger han. I DR fortalte vi tilbage i slutningen af april, at mere end hver tiende post i Søværnet står tom, og i et internt dokument blev det beskrevet som "meget bekymrende". Ifølge Niels Pihlblad mangler de lige nu hver fjerde medarbejder i hans afdeling, der sejler i Nordatlanten ved Grønland og Færøerne. Det kan få store konsekvenser for arbejdet, siger han.

Især fordi de i hans afdeling mangler folk, der kan håndtere de farlige situationer, som kan opstå på skibene. - Når vi sejler afsted, er det første, vi skal sørge for, vores egen sikkerhed. Eksempelvis i tilfælde af brand på skibet. According to Niels Pihlblad, the problem with too few employees has been there for the last 10-15 years, and over time it has only become worse.

Although he is skeptical, he hopes that Søværnets new tactic of contacting former employees can help. - I think it's a really good initiative because experienced employees are important. Whether it will bear fruit, time will show





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Søværnet Employee Shortage Contacting Former Employees Initiative Experienced Employees Working Conditions Wages

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