Rapid growth of biological drugs led by Fujifilm Biotechnologies and Danish robustness in supplier selection

The news highlights the significant growth in the production of biological drugs, particularly by Fujifilm Biotechnologies in Hillerød. The Danish efficiency and robustness in supplier selection are also mentioned as important factors. Fujifilm Biotechnologies vice president Lars Christian von Gersdorff speaks about the recent expansion in Hillerød, where modified cells from both animals and humans are guided to produce the specific molecules customers require. The article also features a call to action for readers to sign up for a free trial to access Ingeniøren, Version2 et Radar's content.

Biologiske lægemidler vokser kraftigt, og Fujifilm Biotechnologies, en aftaleproducent i Hillerød, spiller en vigtig rolle. Den danske effektivitet kan også være afgørende i leverandørvalg, angiver Lægemiddelindustriforeningen.

Fujifilm Biotechnologiesímte vicepræsident Lars Christian von Gersdorff om den nyligt afsluttede udvidelse i Hillerød, hvor modificerede celler fra både dyr og mennesker er ført til at fremstille specifikt de molekyler, kunderne har brug for. Visse ønsker at tegne et gratis prøveabonnement og få adgang til alt indhold på Ingeniøren, Version2 og Radar, uden binding eller betalingsoplysninger. Ved tilmelding accepterer de samtidig to kontaktbetingelser: Ingeniøren/Teknologiens Mediehus kan lejlighedsvist kontakte dem om arrangementer, konkurrencer, analyser, nyheder, job, undersøgelser og tilbud via e-mail.

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ingdk / 🏆 6. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Biologiske Lægemidler Virkestærk Vækst Fujifilm Biotechnologies Hillerød Udvidelse Udviklethed Jemodificerede Celler Modificerede Celler Fra Både Dyr Og Mennesker

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