Portugal has decided to accelerate its plan to halve fossil fuel consumption by 2030 due to the Iran crisis. The Danish Erhverv report shows a record-high increase in the amount of fossil fuel consumption. In Aarhus, there will be a heavy police presence if AGF wins the Danish Championship at Smilets By. Copenhagen Vestegns Police will set up a visitations zone around Brøndby Stadium to ensure safety and prevent any disturbances for fans and citizens in the area. The sale of properties on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok is causing confusion for potential buyers, as important information is often missing.

Portugal plans to halve fossil fuel consumption in the next 'eight to ten years' due to the global supply chain disruptions caused by the Iran crisis, which has led to increased fuel prices.

The new report, prepared by Danish Erhverv based on data from Statistics Denmark, reveals a record-high increase of 25 billion Danish kroner compared to the previous year. In Aarhus, there will be a heavy police presence if AGF wins the Danish Championship at Smilets By, as additional officers will be deployed as safety measures.

The central Busgaden will be closed for bus traffic during the night if AGF wins the game against Brøndby, as it has been a hotspot for previous football violence. Copenhagen Vestegns Police will set up a visitations zone around Brøndby Stadium to ensure safety and prevent any disturbances for fans and citizens in the area. The visitations zone will be in place from 12 am on the day of the game.

The sale of properties on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok is causing confusion for potential buyers, as important information is often missing. Both Forbrugerrådet TÆNK and the Danish Real Estate Association want clearer rules regarding the information that should be provided in these advertisements





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Portugal Fossil Fuel Consumption Iran Crisis Police Presence Visitations Zone Property Sale On Social Media

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