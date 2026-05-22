Nyborg's mayor accused of law violation in social department case

Nyborg's mayor, Kenneth Muhs, is accused of violating the law in 2021 when he withheld information from the city council regarding serious problems in the social department. Several politicians believe that the municipality is withholding crucial information in the case.

Kenneth Muhs , the mayor of Nyborg since 2014, is accused of violating the law in 2021 when he withheld information from the city council regarding serious problems in the social department .

Now, several politicians believe that the municipality is withholding crucial information in the case. The development in the story is that nine city council members, from Socialdemokratiet, SF, and Conservatives, have contacted Ankestyrelsen on their own initiative, claiming that Nyborg Municipality is withholding 'relevant information' from the oversight authority.

The seven-page letter, dated April 17, 2026, states that Nyborg Municipality's explanation to Ankestyrelsen is 'not comprehensive' and that the information available to them is not being shared with the authority responsible for investigating whether to launch a supervisory investigation against the mayor. Martin Stenmann from Socialdemokratiet explains that they have to react because they believe that the municipality is withholding important information.

Before diving into the specifics of the information that the three parties believe is being concealed, we need to go back to the beginning





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Nyborg Kenneth Muhs Law Violation Social Department City Council Ankestyrelsen Relevant Information Supervisory Investigation

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