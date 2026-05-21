Nvidia's quarterly growth surprises analysts with astronomical revenue figures

Nvidia's exceptional performance in the first three months of the year, with a revenue of $81.6 billion, overshadowed those of industry giants like Novo Nordisk. The numbers, while astronomical, indicate a strong growth for the chipmaker.

CEO for Nvidia Jensen Huang visited USA's president Trump during his visit to China. Nvidia 's superchips have been used politically by Trump several times, as American chips are in high demand worldwide.

The numbers are astronomical, making them hard to comprehend. And yet, that's exactly what Nvidia has delivered quarter after quarter for many years, says Nordnet Per Hansen. Nvidia's revenue during the first three months of this year reached $81.6 billion, equivalent to $524.4 billion. In comparison, Danish Novo Nordisk generated $96.8 billion in revenue in the first quarter.

Nvidia's revenue shows an 85% increase compared to the first quarter of last year. According to investment analyst Per Hansen, this 'spectacular' performance indicates three things: growth, absolute size, and the military precision with which Nvidia guides and controls investors' expectations for the rest of the quarter. Nvidia primarily produces advanced computer chips for data centers, delivering computing power for artificial intelligence.

Experts believe that the massive investments in artificial intelligence by technology giants, such as Nvidia, have led to its overtaking Microsoft as the world's most valuable company, as measured by market capitalization





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