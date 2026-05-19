No approved vaccine for Ebola variant in DR Congo and Uganda

The news text provides information about the lack of an approved vaccine for the Ebola variant that is currently causing an outbreak in two African countries, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). It also emphasizes the importance of following local authorities' instructions and keeping informed about updates from organizations such as the Uganda Ministry of Health, WHO, and the media. Additionally, it offers guidance for staying updated on the situation and for seeking emergency advice from Sans.SI or the Global Vactt Center.

Der findes ingen godkendt vaccine mod den variant af ebolavirus, som er i udbrud i to afrikanske lande. En sundhedsmedarbejder fra Congo tjekker en bilists temperatur efter et udbrud af ebolavirus i det afrikanske land.

Udenrigsministeriet melder ud om ebolaudbruddet i Uganda og Den Demokratiske Republik Congo. Følg altid de lokale myndigheders anvisninger. Hold dig løbende opdateret hos blandt andet Ugandas sundhedsmyndigheder, WHO og medier. Følge også med hos Statens Serum Institut og Sundhedsstyrelsen, og læs om udbruddet af ebola. Ved behov for akut rådgivning kontakt Udenrigsministeriets Globale Vagtcenter





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Ebola Variant DRC Vaccine Treatment Risk Stats Globalsitt

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