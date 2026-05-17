Nicolai Højgaard reclaiming PGA Championship lead.

Nicolai Højgaard, the Danish golf professional, showcased strong play to take the lead in the PGA Championship, recording a round in four-under par, while competitors Rasmus Højgaard and Rasmus Neergaard, despite qualifying for the tournament, are unlikely to secure top placings due to the current leaderboard.

Efter en svag fredag fandt den danske golfprofil Nicolai Højgaard lørdag revanche i den majorturnering PGA Championship. Med en runde i fire slag under par var han blandt rundens bedst præsterende, og han kan skimte toppen af leaderboardet, før fjerde og sidste runde.

"Jeg er da tilfreds. Jeg var ni slag bedre end fredag," siger Nicolai Højgaard til Golf Showet om sin lørdag. Rasmus Højgaard og Rasmus Neergaard klarede begge cuttet, men ligger i den tunge ende og kommer næppe til at hive en topplacering hjem. Finalepladsen er kommet i hus uden kamp, da hans modstander i dagens semifinale, Shi Yuqi, der ligger nummer et i verden, har trukket sig.

I dagens eneste semifinale møder Chou Tien-chen fra Taiwan og thailandske Kunlavut Vitidsarn hinanden. Antonsen får således god tid til at se sin kommende finalemodstander an. Den 25-årige målmand er skadet og har forladt den danske landsholdslejr. Senere fredag vil der blive indkaldt en erstatning, oplyser Danmarks Ishockey Union





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