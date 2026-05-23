A collection of news articles in Danish, covering various topics such as accidents, sports, politics, and wildlife.

Inger Teut blev påkørt på en parkeringsplads i Herning, og føreren af den anden bil henvendte sig til hende med det samme. Der var to personer i den ene bil og én person i den anden.

Der er ingen meldinger om, hvor slemt de involverede personer er kommet til skade. Beregninger foretaget for Forsikring & Pension viser, at næsten hvert tredje sygedagpengeforløb sidste år var længere end 26 uger. Jonas Vingegaard vandt Giro d'Italia, og hans holdkammerat Davide Piganzoli blev nummer fire. Mors-Thy Håndbold tabte med 19 mål til Aalborg Håndbold.

Storke yngler i Danmark, og en blå regering blev for afhængig af Dansk Folkeparti. Tre biler blev involveret i et trafikuheld på Givevej i Ejstrupholm





tvmidtvest / 🏆 20. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Accident Sports Politics Wildlife

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Danish Supermarkets Successfully Launch Offline Payment System During National Nets GridlockThe article highlights the successful implementation of a new offline payment system in Danish supermarkets during the national Nets gridlock. The system, which has been developed in partnership with Nets, allowed for seamless transactions, indicating its effectiveness.

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Countering Personal Agendas Over Politics in Danish Coalition TalksNegotiations between parties have reached a dead end after 14 days. No agreement could be reached due to disagreements between politicians. They failed to form the government, as a lack of consensus prevented an agreement. The opposition halted a forming a coalition due to personal agendas.

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News TextThe news text provides information on the deaths and rescue efforts following a gas explosion in a coal mine in northern China, the strategic partnership between Mexico and the EU, the new agreement between the two parties, the upcoming appointment of a new royal investigator, and the response to a new round of the Danish monarchy election.

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News Article in DanishSummary of news text from Danish media source, including information on the breeding population of storks (Swans), the perception of the ruling coalition's decision on royal investigators, a traffic accident resulting in injuries, and the challenges faced by some students trying to attend a gala.

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