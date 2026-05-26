A 49-year-old man and two children were involved in a car accident on Hjøllundvej in Hampen, after the driver lost control of his vehicle in the evening. The man was tested for alcohol and it was found that he had exceeded the legal limit. Both the man and the children were taken to a hospital for routine checks. Jonas Vingegaard, a cyclist in the Giro d'Italia, has received love from Italian fans, but there are also many Danish flags along the roads in Italy. A dramatic night ended with a car chase, and a 19-year-old man from Ejstrupholm was stopped after escaping and drawing his service weapon. Many people do not use sun cream with at least SPF 30, even though UV levels are starting to resemble those associated with summer days. Parents with long educational backgrounds are increasingly choosing alternative schools for their children. Royal Run is returning next year, and the annual pension payment report is being sent to almost 1.1 million pensioners.

En 49-årig mand og to børn kørte galt i et solouheld på Hjøllundvej ved Hampen, efter manden mistede kontrollen over sin bil lørdag aften. Ifølge politiet testede man manden for at være påvirket af alkohol, og alkometeret viste grænsen over det tilladte.

Begge blev kørt til rutinemæssigt tjek på hospitalet efter uheldet. En cykelstjerne i Giroen, Jonas Vingegaard, mærker den kærlighed fra de italienske fans, men der er også mange danske flag langs vejene i Italien. En biljagt endte dramatisk natten til lørdag ved nogle boldbaner, og en 19-årig mand fra Ejstrupholm blev standset efter at have sprunget for livet og trukket sit tjenestevåben.

En undersøgelse viser, at mange danskere ikke bruger solcreme med mindst faktor 30, selv om UV-niveauerne begynder at ligne dem, vi forbinder med sommerdage. Særligt forældre med lange uddannelser prioriterer et alternativ til folkeskolen for deres børn, og en fri grundskole er et alternativ. Royal Run vender tilbage til næste år, og Udbetaling Danmark sender den årlige opgørelse af pension ud til pensionister





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Car Accident Alcohol Test Cycling Sun Cream Alternative Schools Royal Run

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