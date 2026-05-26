News headlines

A 21-year-old man was arrested by the police for suspicion of driving under the influence. The Danish cyclist star in Giro d'Italia has a significant lead over his rivals. A YouGov survey for Gjensidige reveals that more than one-third of Danes do not follow the recommendation to use sunscreen with at least SPF 30. The Danish sun exposure is similar to that of summer days, according to the Danish Cancer Society. Parents with long education prioritize alternative schools for their children, and the number of children attending private schools has increased. Royal Run is returning next year, and the Danish Sports Federation and the Danish Gymnastics Federation have announced it. The annual pension payment is being sent to almost 1.1 million pensioners, with some receiving too little and others receiving too much. The fire organizations have released a national swimmer's guide.

En 21-årig mand blev anholdt natten til tirsdag, da politiet undersøgte både ham og hans bil. Den danske cykelstjerne i Giro d'Italia har et forspring på 2'26'' til Afonso Eulálio på andenpladsen.

En undersøgelse viser, at mere end hver tredje dansker ikke følger anbefalingerne om at bruge solcreme med mindst faktor 30. En undersøgelse foretaget af YouGov for Gjensidige afslører, at mange tror, at en solfaktor på 15 eller 20 er tilstrækkeligt i Danmark. En undersøgelse viser også, at forældre med lange uddannelser prioriterer et alternativ til folkeskolen for deres børn. Royal Run vender tilbage til næste år, og Udbetaling Danmark sender den årlige opgørelse af pension ud til pensionister.

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Arrested Cycling Sunscreen Alternative Schools Royal Run Pension Payment

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