Collection of news articles in Danish, covering topics such as US President Donald Trump thanking Secret Service for neutralizing a threat near the White House, civilians in Egtved having concerns about living with a wild animal that commits animal killings, rocket attacks on Kyiv by Russia, Grand Prix and other racing news, SpaceX Starship rocket failure, and a grown woman dies in a fjord swimming accident. Replace buses run between main roads due to a lack of letting the train pass under the construction of the University Hospital.

USA's præsident, Donald Trump, thanks Secret Service after bullets fired near White House. Securérstyrelsen svarede igen with gunshots and killed suspected assailant. Concerns in Egtved about living with 'wolf' that commits animal killings.

Kyiv experiences heavy rocket and drone attacks from Russia. Elon Musk's SpaceX launches Starship rocket on test flight. Rocket explodes on landing. Leon Madsen becomes first Danish driver to win Grand Prix in Czechia.

Jeppe Jensen loses on fourth place to Bartosz Zmarzlik, while Brady Kurtz takes second. SpaceX Starship rocket test flight ends in failure. A woman from Horsens dies in fjord swimming accident. Replacement buses run between Hjoerring and OUH. Article continues with details





DRNyheder / 🏆 5. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USA News Donald Trump News Secret Service News Firearms Incident News Military News Spacex News Space Flight News Houston News Race News Transport News Security News

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