New Danish special requirements for solar systems block the green transition

The new special requirements for Danish solar systems have put the country's green transition on hold, with projects put on hold indefinitely by many businesses and suppliers. The stricter rules, interpreted by Energinet, have led to a significant reduction in the number of approved inverters, forcing companies to reconsider their investments. The Danish PV Association is calling for action and for the government to reconsider these strict requirements.

Energinet’s new special requirements for Danish solar systems have brought the market to a standstill, as a number of large agricultural businesses, eager to switch to green energy, cannot proceed because the list of approved inverters has shrunk significantly.

Companies like Sveigaard Energy, a supplier of solar panels, are also affected, with projects put on hold and high demand for their products. The stricter Danish requirements, imposed by Energinet due to the EU’s interpretation, have created a bottleneck and consequences are becoming apparent





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Infrastructure Danish Solar Systems Energinet Requirements Green Transition Inverters Blocked Bottleneck Created Specific Requirements For Medium-Sized Project

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