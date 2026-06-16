New about deadly fall-screen accidents in Denmark: Lidl's special offer on butter

The news text discusses the deadly fall-screen accidents in Denmark and Lidl's special offer on butter, which has become significantly more expensive. The offer is only available to customers who use Lidl's Plus app, which provides access to the chain's member benefits and coupons.

To deadly fall-screen accidents shook Denmark: New about what went wrong Butter is among the items that many Danes have noticed have become significantly more expensive, and therefore it attracts extra attention when a well-known brand suddenly sells at a price that is normally associated with the past.

The offer has led many to open their eyes, as the price is far below the level that consumers normally encounter in stores. The special discounted price is not available to all customers without delay. To obtain the price of 8 kroner, you must use the Lidl Plus app, which provides access to the chain's member benefits and coupons. According to the ad, it is a coupon price, and customers can buy up to six packs at the discounted price.

Butter remains a popular promotional item Especially because the product is often used as a focus in promotional materials, where the chains compete to attract customers. For customers who have missed the old promotional prices on groceries, the campaign can evoke memories of previous times. With a price of only 8 kroner per package, it is an offer that makes many think that Christmas has come a little earlier this year





DagensDk / 🏆 9. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lidl Butter Fall-Screen Accidents Discounted Price Lidl Plus App

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