Narges Mohammadi's Brother Urges to Prevent Her Return to Prison

Narges Mohammadi, a Nobel laureate who campaigned against the death penalty in Iran and was imprisoned since December 2025, has been admitted to the hospital for heart conditions.

Narges Mohammadi er på hospitalet med en hjertesygdom. Hun blev hastet til et hospital i Teheran søndag. Narges Mohammadi blev hædret med Nobelprisen i 2023 for at have ført en kampagne mod dødsstraf i Iran .

Hun har været fængslet siden december 2025. --- Den fængslede iranske nobelprismodtager Narges Mohammadi er søndag blevet sendt i ambulance til et hospital i Irans hovedstad Teheran. Hun er nu på Teheran Pars hospital, hvor hun vil modtage behandling af sit eget lægeteam, skriver fonden. I følge AFP melder støtter af Mohammadi, at hun er blevet løsladt mod kaution for at modtage medicinsk behandling i Teheran.

Mohammadi lider af en hjertesygdom og blev 24. marts og 1. maj ramt af to formodede hjertestop, oplyser hendes støtter ifølge AFP. Narges Mohammadi blev hædret med Nobelprisen i 2023 for at have ført en kampagne mod dødsstraf i Iran. Senest blev hun fængslet i december 2025. --- Vi må sikre, at hun aldrig vender tilbage i fængsel for at afsone de 18 resterende år af straffen.

Nu er tiden inde til at kræve, at hun får ubetinget frihed, og alle anklager frafalder, siger fonden





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World Iran Death Penalty Heart Conditions Imprisonment Narges Mohammadi

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