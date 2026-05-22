Regarding the Danish coalition, major disagreements between the Moderates and center-left parties, such as Socialist Party (S), can pose problems in forming a government. These disagreements partially stem from differing economic priorities. The Moderates prioritize standing watch over international conventions, which Denmark respects, while the center-left parties are more likely to disregard international regulations and focus on national laws for our benefit. Despite these differences, moderation derisively labels the center-left relying solely on the right-wing movements as a regeneration of the bloc politics that distinguished the creation of the Moderates party.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen says he would feel more secure with Troels Lund Poulsen as captain, provided they were also on board with a leading officer position, but such an arrangement was not laid out.

If the government consisted of Venstre, Liberal Alliance and Conservatives, and the Moderates were a part of it, and not depending on the extreme right-wing, then Lars Løkke Rasmussen would have been willing to live with that. According to Larsen, Troels Lund Poulsen planned for Morten Messerschmidt to act as the 'secret navigator', and they would stand on the shore and watch. This does not make him feel secure, says Larsen.

He would rather feel secure with a Blue minority government based on the extreme right-wing, leading to the upheaval of the Moderates in their time. Larsen now sees himself in a center-left government with Mette Frederiksen as the captain, and where the Moderates get to 'lay their fingerprints on a government basis'.

Larsen expresses his feeling of being more secure going on a ship with Mette Frederiksen as the captain and hopes for a position where the Moderates would have a reasonable position in the government. He wants to take in influence through government rather than just flying around the world and not having our impact felt on politics.

Larsen mentions the respect for international conventions in Denmark, and his preference of seeking respect from the left-wing rather than disregard for international regulations. He wants a balanced position among the governments working on international laws. If it comes down to a center-left government, Larsen says he will take the blue position, saying the Moderates are a middle party. He says the process of forming a government based on agreements among parties is necessary for a workable situation.

In the process, Larsen expresses his patience with the long negotiations to form the government, as well as expressing the government stability is necessary to navigate even difficult moments like a decision made by McDonnel Trump





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Rasmussen Collusion Coalition Leadership Stability Navigating International National Moderat Collaboration Right-Wing Center-Left Regulations International Laws Lars Løkke

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