Liberal Alliance-politiker Olesen's Property Sale Shows High Prices in Capital

The sale of the Danish politician's property in the capital reflects the growing trends of high property prices in the city.

Især attraktive lejligheder i hovedstaden er blevet revet væk til priser, der for få år siden ville have virket urealistiske. Liberal Alliance -politikeren Ole Birk Olesen har nemlig sat sin ejerlejlighed i København til salg, og salget kan ende med at indbringe ham et tocifret millionbeløb i fortjeneste.

Slut med edderkopper i hjemmet: Dette simple trick holder dem væk for altid Ifølge Boliga købte Ole Birk Olesen lejligheden i 2019 for 10,5 millioner kroner. I dag er boligen sat til salg for 23,5 millioner kroner. Hvis lejligheden bliver solgt til den nuværende udbudspris, står politikeren til en gevinst på omkring 13 millioner kroner





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