Landstræner Brian Riemer kommenterer på Kent Nielsen-speculation: 'Vi er tæt på en ny assistenttræner' | Vejr, brand og sport

Nyhedsmiks fra Danmark: Landstræner Brian Riemer udtaler sig om spekulation omkring Kent Nielsen som ny assistenttræner. Derudover: VARIG sommervejr med regnoversvømmelse, brand i bil og skur samt CSM Bucurestis nederlag i Champions League.

If the weather is warm, there is disappointing news about the summer weather for the coming week. The variable summer weather will continue for at least another week.

Several fronts will pass over Denmark in the coming days with rain and showers. In fact, it could amount to significant precipitation. Within a week, up to around 60 millimeters could fall locally if the latest forecasts prove correct. For comparison, an average of 64 millimeters of rain falls in June.

So, in the next week, perhaps up to a month's worth of rain could fall in some places. 45-year-old Johnny Falke Jøhnke Mortensen hit rock bottom and lost everything - but one choice changed his life. Today, he bears the story on his own body. Suddenly, smoke from the engine compartment developed on Saturday into a fire in a diesel car, according to Bjarne Gregersen, who is the operations manager at Brand & Redning Midtvest.

"The car started smoking, so they pulled into the emergency lane and stopped," says Bjarne Gregersen. According to the operations manager, the car's passengers were on their way to a wedding and therefore left the car in the emergency lane to be driven on to the celebration by some of the other participants.

"When we arrived, the fire was fully developed and had spread to the cabin area and the grassy area around the car," says the operations manager. CSM Bucuresti, which has Danes Trine Østergaard, Emma Friis and Anne Mette Hansen in the squad, missed out on a place in the Champions League final on Saturday. At the Final 4 tournament in Budapest, the Romanian handball club lost to French Metz 27-32 in the semifinals.

Trine Østergaard was the top-scoring Dane on the court with four goals. Emma Friis scored three. There was a story in a newspaper that Silkeborg IF's head coach, Kent Nielsen, was in the running to become an assistant coach for the national team. The national team coach, Brian Riemer, has now commented on that story ahead of Sunday's test match against Ukraine.

"I have no comment on that. I can say that we are looking for a new assistant coach, and we are close. We expect to have a clarification in place within a short time, and then we will announce a name," he said.

"I have only praise for Kent Nielsen. A Superliga legend and a European champion for whom I have a lot of respect. I have known him for many years, and I have only praise for him," Brian Riemer told TV 2 Sport. Combination can increase the risk of health problems.

There was a fire in a shed at the back of a house in Funder near Silkeborg on Saturday.

"Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the rest of the house. It was about to catch the eaves of the roof, but we broke through four or five roof tiles so we could get down to where it was burning and put it out," says operations manager Anders Simonsen from Midtjysk Brand & Redning





tvmidtvest / 🏆 20. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vejr Ulykker Kent Nielsen Silkeborg IF Brian Riemer Landsholdet Assistenttræner Sommervejr Nedbør Brand CSM Bucuresti Champions League Trine Østergaard Emma Friis

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