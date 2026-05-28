Jill Biden: 'Jeg blev skræmt, da jeg så min mand, Joe Biden, debattere mod Donald Trump i 2024'

Jill Biden, den tidligere førstedame, blev skræmt, da hun så sin mand, Joe Biden, debattere mod Donald Trump i 2024. Hun oplevede, at Biden pludselig var i en tilstand, som hun aldrig havde set før, og som hun heller ikke siden har set. Hun troede, at Biden var ved at få et slagtilfælde.

Jill Biden blev med egne ord skræmt, da hun så sin mand, Joe Biden , debattere mod Donald Trump i 2024. Den tidligere amerikanske præsident Joe Biden og hans kone, Jill Biden , ses den 30. maj sidste år på vej i kirke i delstaten Delaware for at deltage i en gudstjeneste på årsdagen for hans søn Beau Bidens død.

Ifølge nyhedsbureauet AFP roste Jill Biden sin mands præstation umiddelbart efter debatten. Bidens fysiske og psykiske helbred var også genstand for stor opmærksomhed under hans præsidentperiode fra 2021 til 2025. Trump har gentagne gange sagt, at Biden havde mentale udfordringer under sit embedsperiode og beskyldt den daværende administration samt Kamala Harris for at dække over det





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Joe Biden Jill Biden Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election Debate Cognitive Decline Mental Health Physical And Mental Health Benådningen Af Hunter Biden

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