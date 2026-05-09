Indonesian Authorities Resume Search for Missing Persons after Volcanic Eruption

The Indonesian authorities have resumed the search for three missing persons after the eruption of Dukono volcano on Halmahera Island. Drones have located two individuals from Singapore approximately 20-30 meters away from the volcano's crater, but they have not been able to rescue them yet. Additionally, an Indonesian man is still missing after the eruption yesterday, which sent ash 10 kilometers into the air. The three individuals were part of a group of 20 people who went on a hiking tour on the volcano despite the authorities' warnings.

Myndighederne i Indonesien genoptog i dag eftersøgningen af tre personer, som formodes omkommet, efter at vulkanen Dukono gik i udbrud på Stillehavsøen Halmahera. Droner har lokaliseret to personer fra Singapore 20-30 meter fra vulkanens krater, men man har endnu ikke været i stand til at bjærge dem.

Og en indoneser er stadig savnet efter vulkanudbruddet i går, der sendte aske 10 kilometer op i luften. De tre var en del af en gruppe på 20 personer, der på trods af myndighedernes advarsler var ude på vandretur på vulkanbjerget. De 17 andre blev evakueret





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Indonesian Authorities Volcanic Eruption Missing Persons Hiking Tour Ash

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