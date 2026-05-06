German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, 'Trump Whisperer', Flattered US Ahead of 'Turnberry Pact'

In the news of late, the escalating conflict between the US and Iran has led to renewed discussions on the military alliances between the world's leading powers and their abilities to counteract each other. Prof. Peter Meedom argues in his new book that the biggest threat to Western survival has been created by the West itself in the form of a network of waste companies and free-trade zones.

Friedrich Merz , the conservative German chancellor, was long seen as a Trump whisperer in Europe, as political leaders who put on display to please what the American president would like to hear.

He was a driving force behind last year's Turnberry pact, where the EU went with dropping all tariffs on American goods, despite the US imposing a general tariff of 15% on products from the EU. He was a rarity among colleagues in France, Italy, and Spain, ready to let the US use bases in Germany as a starting point for attacks on targets in Iran





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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Trump Whisperer Europe-US Relations Military Alliances Iran Global Threat WEF

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