DR's Kilder: Russia Could Target Danish Infrastructure in a War in the Baltic Region

Highly placed Nordic intelligence sources and top officials in the Danish Defense and NATO have expressed concerns about the potential involvement of Denmark in a conflict between Russia and Europe. They believe that the Baltic region, particularly the countries around the Baltic Sea, could be the initial target for Russian aggression. The sources also mention that Russia has a history of conducting offensive wars and that they are likely to be the ones initiating the attack to prevent escalation in their own territory. The potential targets for Russia include the Danish infrastructure, which could be at risk of missile or drone attacks. The Danish military is preparing for the possibility of such attacks and has been conducting exercises and gathering intelligence to ensure readiness.

I tilfælde af en krig i Østersøregionen kan der komme angreb mod dansk infrastruktur, siger DR's kilder. Hvis der på et tidspunkt bryder en ny krig ud med Rusland i Europa, kan Danmark hurtigt blive trukket dybt ind i konflikten.

Det vurderer højtplacerede nordiske efterretningskilder og topofficerer i Forsvaret og Nato, som DR gennem halvandet år har haft flere end 25 timelange baggrundssamtaler med i forbindelse med den nye DR-dokumentar 'Men hvis det sker, peger kilderne på landene omkring Østersøen som det mest sandsynlige første brændpunkt. - Rusland fører ikke defensiv krig. De fører offensiv krig. Og russerne vil være dem, der angriber, så krigen ikke skal udspille sig bag deres egen grænse på russisk jord, siger en nordisk efterretningschef.

Her er nogle af de lande, der ifølge DR's kilder kan blive involveret i tilfælde af en ny krig med Rusland i Europa:DR's kilder forventer ikke i første omgang at se russiske kampsoldater trænge ind over Danmarks grænser. Men der kan i tilfælde af en ny krig være danske mål, som Rusland vil forsøge at angribe med missiler eller droner, vurderer kilderne. - Den væsentligste trussel mod Danmark er lufttruslen – primært missiler, siger en topofficer i det danske forsvar.

Udover de mange baggrundssamtaler med kilder har DR fået adgang til Nato-dokumenter fra sidste år om mulige krigsscenarier og været med på flere store øvelser i Litauen, Letland og Polen, hvor Nato har trænet forsvaret af Østersøområdet ud fra scenarier om angreb fra Rusland. Derudover har DR gennemgået alle de trusselsvurderinger, som syv efterretningstjenester i regionen har udgivet de seneste år.

Endelig har DR i samarbejde med SVT, NRK, det estiske medie Delfi og en tidligere finsk efterretningsofficer brugt satellitbilleder til at samle DR's research, at den europæiske del af Nato forbereder sig på flere forskellige scenarier for en mulig kommende krig med Rusland. DR's forsvars- og efterretningskilder er særligt bekymrede for, at Rusland kan have en strategisk interesse i at indtage netop dette område, da det vil kunne afskære de baltiske lande fra resten af Nato og samtidig skabe en fast forbindelse til det isolerede russiske landområde Kaliningrad.

- Derefter vil det så afhænge af Europa, om man vil forsøge at tage de baltiske lande tilbage, siger den nordiske efterretningschef. I tilfælde af et russisk angreb ind i Suwalki-korridoren forbereder Nato sig på, at Rusland vil forsøge at kombinere hurtige luftbårne operationer med tunge landstyrker og omfattende angreb fra luften mod lande i regionen. - Der er en kæmpestor og meget detaljeret krigsplan for det i Nato, siger en central dansk forsvarskilde.

Terrænet i især Estland og Letland – og delvist også i Litauen – er præget af søer, floder, sumpe og tætte skove. Det vil gøre det vanskeligt for Rusland at rykke frem med store og tunge militærkøretøjer, medmindre de følger hovedvejene. Derfor forventer DR's kilder, at en del af en eventuel russisk fremrykning vil ske langs de centrale hovedveje fra Rusland og Belarus og ind mod de store byer i de baltiske lande.

Selvom selve kampene måske ikke vil foregå på vejene, så vil rigtig meget af kampen dreje sig om at få kontrol over infrastruktur, så man kan føre sin logistik frem og få operationer i gang. I tilfælde af en krig med Rusland vil Brian Nissen få kommando over en styrke på op mod 150.000 Nato-soldater, som skal forsvare Baltikum og dele af Polen på den yderste frontlinje.

- Det bedste bidrag jeg kan levere til at deeskalere situationen nu, er at vise over for russerne, at det udbytteforhold, der vil være ved at iværksætte en konventionel krig i Europa, ikke er umagen værd, siger den danske generalmajor





DRNyheder / 🏆 5. in DK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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