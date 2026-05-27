Donald Trump's UFC-stævne and 250-years anniversary celebration in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is celebrating his 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the country's independence with a UFC-stævne in Washington D.C. A massive tent is being erected in front of the White House, where a UFC-event is scheduled to take place on June 14th. The event is expected to attract over 4500 attendees and up to 100,000 people watching on large screens outside the White House area. The UFC event is named 'UFC Freedom 250' and is being held on the American holiday 'Flag Day', which is also Trump's birthday.

Donald Trump markerer sin 80-års fødselsdag og USA's 250-års jubilæum med UFC -kampe i Washington D.C. Et enormt ottekantet bur er ved at blive bygget foran Det Hvide Hus.

Her skal der 14. juni afholdes et storstilet UFC-stævne. Jonathan Ernst/ReutersBilleder fra stedet tirsdag viser kraner, der løfter enorme metalbuer på plads til arenaen, hvor der skal afholdes UFC-kampe. UFC står for Ultimate Fighting Championship og er den mest prestigefyldte, lukrative og magtfulde organisation i MMA-verdenen. Vi skal have en stor kamp.

Det er aldrig sket før, og det kommer aldrig til at ske igen, sagde Trump tidligere på måneden ved et arrangement i Det Ovale Værelse omgivet af fire af de kampsportsudøvere, der skal deltage. Trump er jævnligt gæst til den ofte blodige kampsport, hvor udøverne må slå, sparke og bryde i jagten på at knockoute deres modstandere i et ottekantet bur.

Det har gjort ham populær blandt sportens kernepublikum af yngre mænd, som var en vigtig vælgergruppe ved det amerikanske præsidentvalg i 2024, hvor Trump vandt. Ifølge Trump vil 4500 mennesker have mulighed for at overvære arrangementet ved UFC-arenaen, mens op mod 100.000 gratis vil kunne følge med på storskærme uden for Det Hvide Hus' område. Arrangementet har fået navnet 'UFC Freedom 250'. Det henviser til USA's fejring af landets 250-års jubilæum denne sommer.

UFC-begivenheden finder sted på den amerikanske helligdag 'Flag Day' 14. juni, som samtidig er Trumps fødselsdag. Arrangementet har vakt opsigt - både på grund af prisen og placeringen på den historiske plæne ved Det Hvide Hus. UFC's moderselskab oplyste i februar, at kampen vil koste mindst 60 millioner dollar at afholde, men at man håber at hente omkring halvdelen hjem gennem sponsorsamarbejder og andre indtægter.

En unavngiven embedsmand fra Det Hvide Hus siger, at UFC selv betaler regningen, og at ingen skattekroner bliver brugt. En bevæbnet mand blev lørdag dræbt, efter at have åbnet ild nær Det Hvide Hus. I april forsøgte en bevæbnet mand at trænge ind til en middag på et hotel i Washington D.C. , hvor Trump var til stede





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UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship MMA Donald Trump 45Th President Of The United States 80Th Birthday 250Th Anniversary Of The Country's Independenc UFC-Stævne Washington D.C. White House Large Screens Flag Day

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