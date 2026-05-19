Donald Trump's Greenland plan continues with Jeff Landry's visit

Political commentator Jarl Cordua discusses the impact of Jeff Landry's visit to Greenland, where he is accompanied by the American doctor Joseph Griffin. Landry's visit is seen as part of Trump's strategy to gain control over Greenland, and Cordua believes it is a form of propaganda to make Greenland appear underdeveloped and in need of assistance from the US.

Donald Trump s plan om at få Grønland lever fortsat. Og i de her dage er hans særlige udsending Jeff Landry i Grønland. Der er tale om den amerikanske læge Joseph Griffin .

Og spørger man en politisk kommentator, så er det en del af den plan, Trump har lagt for at få Grønland.

"Når Jeff Landry har en læge med i Grønland, så er det et led i Trumps propaganda," siger politisk kommentator Jarl Cordua til B.T. For selvom Danmark bruger millioner af kroner på at sikre det grønlandske sundhedsvæsen, så er det ikke megen tak, vi har fået, mener Jarl Cordua.

Og vi skal ikke længere tilbage end 2023 for at finde en rapport fra en kommission på området, hvor det blandt andet blev beskrevet, at nationens sundhedsvæsen er '"Den amerikanske fortælling kan blive, at Grønland er et underudviklet samfund, som Danmark har misrøgtet. Og her kan USA tilbyde en hel masse," siger Jarl Cordua. Jeff Landry og hans hustru, Sharon Landry er i Grønland sammen med Jørgen Boassen, som viser dem rundt.

Her ses en selfie af dem ved statuen af Hans Egede i Nuuk. Foto: Privat "Vi ved, at sundhedsvæsnet i Grønland lider. Og her har amerikanerne set en bane, de kan spille på," uddyber han.

"Vi vil først og fremmest gerne lære, hvordan sundhedspleje praktiseres her," lød det kort. Det var, da Donald Trump på sociale medier foreslog at sende et hospitalsskib til nationen. Det er USA, der siger, at de kan komme som redningsmænd. Og det her er en charmeoffensiv, som skal minde grønlænderne om, at de har andre muligheder end Danmark," siger han.

Jarl Cordua er desuden sikker på, at den amerikanske udsending ikke får held med at vinde mange grønlændere over i forbindelse med det nuværende besøg. Jeff Landry og lægen tager nok hjem uden de helt store resultater. Og så venter vi bare på det næste udbrud fra Det Hvide Hus," siger Jarl Cordua





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