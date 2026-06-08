Flere nyhedshistorier fra Danmark her i maj 2024. I Jylland regnes der med kraftig regn, mens Ringkøbing kæmper med en stor tangbelægning. Christian Eriksen udskreves efter en pacemakerstød, og der er debat om lupiner og nye ministers bosteder. Derudover sker der ulvejagt, fossilsøgning og fare med pirattaxaer.

Heavy rain is expected especially in Jutland, where many places will receive between 15 and 20 millimeters over the course of the evening and night.

In Northern Jutland, locally between 20 and 25 millimeters may fall, and if 24 millimeters or more fall within six hours, the criteria for heavy rain are exceeded. A large part of the beach in Ringkøbing is currently filled with seaweed from Ringkøbing Fjord. It's a very, very sad sight.

As a native of Ringkøbing - I've never lived anywhere else - I must say that this year it's worse than it's ever been, says one of the locals, Claus Møller Sørensen. He and several others believe that the municipality should make a greater effort to clean up, and they are also willing to contribute themselves if necessary. Now the 452-tonne central pipe is rolling again. This time the journey goes from Ringkøbing to Hvide Sande.

A trip of 22 kilometers. The drivers expect to roll along at five to six kilometers per hour when conditions are good. Electric cars are taking up more and more of the roads, and mechanic Ole Bergh Hansen in Holstebro notices it. After 31 years in the trade, he misses the humming engines, but has to keep up with developments.

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital and is at home with his family after collapsing on the pitch in Odense on Sunday evening. The Danish football star writes on Instagram that he is fine and confirms that it was his implanted pacemaker that gave a shock and was the cause of the episode.

As you can probably imagine, it made a big impression on me and my family that I got a shock from the pacemaker, but I can assure everyone that this is a different situation than in 2021, Eriksen writes. In 2021, Eriksen collapsed with cardiac arrest in an EM match against Finland and had to be resuscitated on the pitch at Parken. Right now it's lupins that are coloring the roadside, and you can just pick freely.

Lupins are in fact on the list of species that do not belong in Danish nature. A tally has shown that almost all the newly appointed ministers live on Zealand. During the debate, several expressed concern. Pirate taxis are taking people on trips to drive, and then all sorts of things happen. 2026 was no exception for Skive Festival.

This time, it was presumably the same man who had incredibly busy hours, as he struck at least five times in 24 hours. This is informed by the Agency for Green Relocation and Water Environment to Ritzau. On May 22, the agency had issued permits to four people.

In May, the Agency for Green Relocation and Water Environment opened for private individuals to obtain permission to shoot wolves that are on private properties in the area near Oksbøl, where a regulatory permit has already been granted. The person applying to shoot wolves must be the landowner or lessee of the property for which permission is sought.

In addition, the person must have a valid hunting license. Fossils of sea urchins are the most common fossils in Denmark, and they can be found almost everywhere. That's what geologist and museum inspector René Sylvestersen from Fur Museum says. But if you venture out to look for the past, he gives good tips on where to look and what to look for.

Per Colstrup Vinkel is both proud on his daughter's behalf for the great experience she had at Odense Stadium, but the trip home to Silkeborg was filled with questions about the accident





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Vejr Regning Jylland Ringkøbing Tang Christian Eriksen Pacemaker Lupiner Ulve Pirattaxaer Fossiler Ministre

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