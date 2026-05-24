Cavernous IT problems in Denmark's critical infrastructure

Professor Schürmann highlights the importance of redundancy in critical infrastructure and urges Digitaliseringsstyrelsen to evaluate the issue thoroughly and invest in necessary improvements if critical systems have a single point of failure. He also raises concerns about the potential of cyber-attacks on these systems and criticizes the government for its lack of transparency regarding the critical infrastructure. He recommends creating an independent, unbiased, and expert-driven body to evaluate serious IT incidents.

Der må ikke være single point of failure i kritisk infrastruktur, lyder rådet fra en professor på IT-Universitetet, Carsten Schürmann, der advarer mod afhængigheden af en fælles digital ID-løsning i Danmark.

Professor Schürmann opfordrer styrelsen til at evaluere problemet grundigt og investere i nødvendige ændringer, hvis kritiske systemer har et single point of failure. Professor Schürmann er bekymret over potentialet for cyberangreb på de kritiske systemer og understreger, at enhver fejl i statens IT-systemer kan have alvorlige konsekvenser for befolkningen. Advarslen mod centralisering i statens IT-systemer og manglende evaluering af kritisk infrastruktur er vigtige temaer i professor Schürmanns kritik





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IT-Universitetet Critical Infrastructure Redundancy Emergency Measures Digital ID Single Point Of Failure Cyber Attack IT Havari Commission Centralization In IT

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