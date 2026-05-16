The article discusses how an American hotel owner blames the current political situation for the poor bookings of hotels in the host cities of the World Cup.

Amerikansk hotelejer giver den nuværende politiske situation skylden for de sløve bookinger.

', 'The current political situation is responsible for the poor bookings of hotels in the host cities of the World Cup, according00. Observing the streets of cities such as Kansas City, Houston, Miami and New York, it is easy to notice that the matches will be played in these cities.

However, this does not seem to affect the hotels in those cities, as their booking systems do not suffer from heavy traffic. According to the BBC, most hotels in World Cup host cities experience fewer bookings compared to this time last year, and those interviewed by the BBC expressed disappointment so far. According to Diidre Mathis, who owns Wanderstay Boutique Hotel located in Houston and previously quoted, the current political situation is to blame for the poor bookings.

Only 45% of the hotel rooms are occupied during the World Cup, which is surprising in comparison to the same period last year, where 70% of hotel rooms were booked, although no World Cup took place. Diidre Mathis urged FIFA to lower the ticket prices and encouraged the American government to speed up the visa processing for fans wishing to see the World Cup in the United States.

TheAmerican Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), which represents thousands of customers from large hotel chains and independent bed and breakfasts, has found that eight out of ten hotels in host cities are experiencing lower demand than expected and warning of a lack of major hotel demand at the event.





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Travel Tourism Hotelerty Booking World Cup UEFA ME Politics Visas Ticket Prices

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