AI-related layoffs and job cuts at major Danish banks

Neither Danske Bank nor Nordea are willing to specify the details of the AI-related layoffs, and the trade unions are also unable to say exactly who will be made redundant because of the technology. Last week, Danske Bank announced that it was cutting 262 jobs, 199 of them in Denmark. The redundancies are partly attributed to efficiency gains achieved through artificial intelligence. Nordea also announced a major restructuring earlier this year, citing, among other things, AI efficiency gains. However, none of the banks are willing to be interviewed about exactly which jobs are being made redundant due to AI. Trade unions are puzzled, as they have not heard about AI-related layoffs from their members, and unemployment remains close to an all-time low.

Neither Danske Bank nor Nordea are willing to specify the details of the AI-related layoffs, and the trade unions are also unable to say exactly who will be made redundant because of the technology.

Last week, Danske Bank announced that it was cutting 262 jobs, 199 of them in Denmark. The redundancies are partly attributed to efficiency gains achieved through artificial intelligence. Nordea also announced a major restructuring earlier this year, citing, among other things, AI efficiency gains.

However, none of the banks are willing to be interviewed about exactly which jobs are being made redundant due to AI. Trade unions are puzzled, as they have not heard about AI-related layoffs from their members, and unemployment remains close to an all-time low.

Before February was over, Danske Bank had already announced its first round of redundancies of the year, cutting 420 jobs.as part of the explanation, but a few weeks later it was Nordea’s turn to announce the elimination of 1500 jobs, and theIngeniøren would have liked to speak to the major banks about the extent to which the redundancies can be attributed to efficiency gains from AI, as well as how and for which types of tasks the banks have successfully used AI to improve efficiency. However, neither Nordea nor Danske Bank wish to give interviews regarding the AI-related redundancies that the two banks have announced themselves.

The trade unions also do not have any answers to what types of tasks and positions are currently being phased out due to AI. In fact, they simply find it hard to recognise the idea that workers are being made redundant because of technology,Only PROSA has experienced what the IT union itself describes as ‘a handful’ of layoffs due to AI, and it is also the only union that is aware of ‘a few members who are among the employees affected by Nordea’s restructuring.

’ The other unions have not heard from members who have actually been made redundant on the grounds of AI. This includes Finansforbundet, the union that represents employees in the banking and finance sector: ‘At the moment, we cannot see any specific roles being replaced by AI in the reports, and the industry’s approach paints a fragmented picture. Some are moving very quickly and announcing gains before implementation has been completed.

Others are more cautious and say that they need to think things through first. Everyone is undoubtedly aware that AI and new technology are becoming part of everyday life. So it is by no means a question of turning a blind eye, but of looking at it wisely,’ Dorrit Brandt, chair of Finansforbundet, said in connection with the announcement of Nordea’s restructuring in March.

When Danske Bank announced its latest round of redundancies, Ingeniøren therefore asked Finansforbundet again how many of the affected members had been made redundant specifically on the grounds of AI this time. Finansforbundet was unable to provide concrete figures or a specific answer to this question, referring the matter back to Danske Bank.

It is therefore unclear what proportion of the job cuts at the two major banks is attributable to AI, but a look at theshows that the Danish labour market as a whole continues to enjoy a stable and almost historically low unemployment rate of 3.1 percent. The number of redundancy notices (all of Denmark, per month, last five years).

Source: Reports from the Labour Market Offices, the CVR register viaHowever, this is mainly due to Novo Nordisk’s historically large round of redundancies in September last year, which was attributed to falling profits. Nordea’s announcement in March this year also boosts the figures significantly. With Nordic scale (the merger of Nordic divisions, ed.

), the impact of AI and process optimisation, Nordea expects to have fewer employees in the future than today, states the stock exchange announcement, which does not specify how many of the 1500 affected employees will actually be made redundant, nor how many of the redundancies are due to AI. The bank states that several of the affected employees may be offered ‘relevant internal opportunities,’ and that the entire restructuring will be carried out over a longer period, stretching into 2027.

The actual number of redundancies could therefore end up being quite different from the 1500 that Nordea has announced. Ingeniøren has asked Nordea for an interview on several occasions, but the bank has so far declined to provide further details to the press.

In a written response, Nordea Denmark’s head of HR, Lotte Schiffer, writes: ‘At Nordea, we place great importance on supporting colleagues affected by restructuring, treating them with the utmost respect and dignity, and we strive as far as possible to fill vacant positions internally and offer upskilling for new role





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Danske Bank Nordea AI Layoffs Job Cuts Efficiency Gains Trade Unions Unemployment AI Efficiency Gains AI-Related Redundancies Nordic Scale AI And New Technology Job Replacement AI And Process Optimisation Relevant Internal Opportunities Upskilling For New Roles

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